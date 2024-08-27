TCS launches Pace Studio in Philippines to drive digital innovation

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced the launch of TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines. This facility is designed for TCS to co-innovate with customers to develop tailored solutions for their unique business needs, boosting digital innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.

TCS Pace Studio in Manila, the fifth of its kind globally, is part of an extensive innovation ecosystem of TCS Pace spanning major global cities. The TCS Pace network also comprises four other Pace Studios situated in Riyadh, Sydney, Letterkenny, and Stockholm, alongside seven Pace Ports located in Tokyo, Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, London, and Paris. TCS Pace Studios serve growth markets by fostering dynamic innovation ecosystems.

Harrick Vin, chief technology officer at TCS, said, "TCS Pace Studio is the gateway to a world of possibilities for our customers. It gives them access to TCS' extensive research and innovation ecosystem, facilitating the development of novel solutions across diverse disciplines, with efficiency and at scale. Customers in the Asia-Pacific region can get a hands-on experience of the art of the possible at the TCS Pace Studio in the Philippines.”

Located within TCS' Panorama Tower office, TCS Pace Studio will showcase TCS’ innovative platforms like TCS AI WisdomNext, TCS TwinX, and TCS Zero Carbon Platform, leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

This strategic investment underscores TCS' commitment to the Philippines and the burgeoning Asia-Pacific market. It also aligns with the Philippines' rise as a leading IT and business process outsourcing destination. With its skilled talent pool, cost-effective operations, and strategic location, the country presents a compelling value proposition for global businesses.

Shiju Varghese, country head, TCS Philippines, said, "The Philippines is a key market for TCS, and we are elated to set up the TCS Pace Studio in Manila to continue delivering superior experiences for our customers. This Pace Studio will provide a collaborative space for clients to engage with our TCS experts, explore innovative and sustainable solutions, and unlock new growth opportunities, as we continue to be at the forefront of shaping the future landscape of business adaptability and innovation."

This investment is also a testament to TCS’ growing presence in the Philippines, where it has been operational since 2008. With over 5,000 employees in the Philippines, TCS supports customers across diverse sectors including telecom, banking and finance, real estate, and airlines, driving their growth and transformation.