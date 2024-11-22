Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank securitises new car loans of over Rs 12,700 crore via PTCs

HDFC Bank securitises new car loans of over Rs 12,700 crore via PTCs

The rating agency has assigned an "AAA/stable" rating to these PTCs, which have different maturity periods ranging between two and six years

car loan
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has securitised new car loans by issuing pass-through certificates (PTCs) valued at just over Rs 12,700 crore.
 
The securitisation transactions are expected to generate liquidity for the private lender.
 
The pool of new car loans, which will be assigned to the trust, has been originated by HDFC Bank, India Ratings said in a late-night statement on Friday.
 
HDFC Bank's gross advances stood at Rs 25.19 trillion as of end-September 2024. The auto loan assets under management (AUMs) for the bank, including new car loans, stood at Rs 1.3 trillion during the same period.
 
The rating agency has assigned an “AAA/stable” rating to these PTCs, which have different maturity periods ranging between two and six years.
 
The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust had an aggregate outstanding principal of Rs 12,371.8 crore as of the cut-off date of October 31, 2024, involving 0.18 million loans. These loans have a significant repayment track record from the underlying borrowers.
 
The weighted average internal rate of return (IRR) for the pool stands at 8.91 per cent. All loans in the pool were current, that is, standard assets, as of the cut-off date. The top three states contribute around 42.7 per cent to the total pool.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Benefits of Taking a Pre-owned Car Loan from an NBFC

Adani group: State Bank of India has Rs 33,800 cr exposure, shows data

Amazon doubles down on AI startup Anthropic with $4 billion investment

Global lenders may freeze fresh credit to Adani firms, await govt reaction

Investing in ETFs: Ensure low tracking error, alignment with risk appetite

Topics :Car loan businesscar loanHDFC Bank

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story