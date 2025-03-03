Hilton's Signia debuts in Asia-Pacific market with Jaipur hotel in 2028

Global hospitality major Hilton on Monday announced the debut of its luxury hotel brand Signia in the Asia-Pacific market, with the first hotel set to open in Jaipur in 2028.

The 216-room hotel will be developed in partnership with Sandeep Bakshi and Family LLP and will be Hilton’s third offering in Rajasthan after Hilton Jaipur and DoubleTree in Jaipur-Amer.

“This signing marks the exciting debut of our Signia by Hilton brand in Asia-Pacific, as we expand our premium offerings in key gateway destinations. Jaipur’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant tourism sector, and growing significance as a thriving business hub make it the perfect backdrop for Signia by Hilton, as we continue to diversify and accelerate our presence in India,” stated Alan Watts, president, Asia-Pacific, Hilton, in a release.

This comes after the hospitality company’s launch of two new brands in India—Spark in partnership with the Olive by Embassy Group and Hampton in partnership with NILE Hospitality—in the last four months.

“India is a dramatically underserved market compared to other economies of a similar size, with one room available per 3,000 people. Compare this to the US or China, which have one hotel room for every 60 people and one for every 300 people,” Watts had told Business Standard in an earlier interaction.

The company’s revenue in the country has grown in the early double digits on a year-on-year basis, while its revenue per available room (RevPAR) has grown by 15–17 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in 2024. It recorded occupancy levels of 73–74 per cent in the same period.

The company is looking to further strengthen its luxury portfolio by expanding the presence of its Waldorf Astoria brand, Watts had said. The first Waldorf Astoria is set to open in 2027.