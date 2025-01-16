Hindenburg Research announces winding up of operations; Adani shares rally

The United States-based short seller Hindenburg Research, known for its report on the conglomerate Gautam Adani that led to a rout in the group’s shares, on Thursday announced the winding up of its operations.

The firm’s founder Nate Anderson posted about the disbanding on Hindenburg’s website without specifying any single reason for the decision.

“I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on. And as of the last Ponzi cases we just completed and are sharing with regulators, that day is today,” said Anderson in the note.

The announcement for shutting down comes nearly two years after the short seller first made the allegations against the Adani group.

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had issued a show-cause notice in June 2024 to Hindenburg, US-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon, and four others, accusing them of colluding to use non-public information to build short positions against the Adani group.

ALSO READ: 'Kitne ghazi aaye, kitne ghazi gaye': Adani CFO after Hindenburg shutdown Sources said that the market regulator will continue with its probe even after Hindenburg’s disbanding.

Also Read

Hindenburg Research had dismissed Sebi’s notice as “nonsense” and claimed that it barely broke even, earning a total of $4.1 million in gross revenue through gains related to Adani shorts.

Shares of the Adani group rallied between one and ten per cent on Thursday. Following Hindenburg’s allegations, the Adani group’s market capitalisation (mcap) took a severe hit—slipping from Rs 19.2 trillion on January 24, 2023, to a low of Rs 6.82 trillion in February 2023.

The conglomerate also had to abandon a Rs 20,000 crore fresh share sale by flagship Adani Enterprises despite garnering full subscription.

The shares had almost recouped all the losses by June 2024, regaining an mcap of Rs 19 trillion following the results of general elections.

ALSO READ: Trump 2.0 or scrutiny on short sellers? Why Hindenburg Research shut shop However, in November, the group took another hit after the United States Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged several executives of the group. On Thursday, the group’s total mcap stood at around Rs 12.91 trillion. The Adani group denied the allegations by US prosecutors and stated that none of the issuers was accused of any wrongdoing in the legal filing.

In 2024, the short seller also made allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of Sebi, and her husband Dhaval Buch.

The allegations by Hindenburg led to a political storm for the market regulator, followed by several accusations questioning the objectivity of the investigation and conflict of interest.

Puri Buch and her husband refuted the allegations and issued clarifications.

In its probe into the Adani-Hindenburg matter, sources said that Sebi had concluded its investigations and issued show-cause notices wherever necessary. The market regulator had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it had carried out 24 probes into the matter.

Four companies of the Adani group had received show-cause notices from Sebi till September in this financial year. The notices were primarily about the alleged wrongful categorisation of the shareholding of certain entities as public shareholding.

The Adani group has filed for settlement in the matter, people familiar with the developments added.

ALSO READ: Adani group shares soar up to 9% as Hindenburg says 'it is shutting down' Anderson’s announcement comes a day after a Republican lawmaker asked the US Department of Justice to preserve all records in connection with the ‘selective prosecution’ of Adani and his group companies.

In his parting note, the Hindenburg founder added that over the next six months, he will work on a series of materials and videos to open-source every aspect of their model and how they conducted their investigations.

“Nearly 100 individuals have been charged civilly or criminally by regulators at least in part through our work, including billionaires and oligarchs. We shook some empires that we felt needed shaking,” said Anderson in the letter, in which he calls Hindenburg a chapter in his life.

Hindenburg is also known for its other reports on electric truck maker Nikola, Block Inc, and Icahn Enterprises.

“We are not fearless—we just have faith in the truth and hope it leads us down the right path,” said Anderson.