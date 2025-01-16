Trump 2.0 or scrutiny on short sellers? Why Hindenburg Research shut shop

Hindenburg Research, a US-based firm that specialised in short-selling stocks and exposing corporate fraud, has decided to shut down. The announcement has raised questions: Was the closure due to personal reasons, regulations, or politics? With growing scrutiny on short-sellers and Donald Trump’s political comeback, speculations are rife if these factors influenced the decision.

Hindenburg Research: What they did

Hindenburg Research, launched in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, became famous for exposing fraud and malpractices in companies. They focused on short-selling, which involves betting that a company's stock will fall. Their reports often led to big drops in stock prices and investigations by regulators.

Hindenburg's biggest 'exposes'

- Nikola Corporation (2020): Hindenburg accused the electric truck maker of faking its technology and misleading investors. This led to federal charges against its founder, Trevor Milton.

- Adani Group (2023): Their report claimed stock manipulation and accounting fraud, causing the company to lose over $100 billion in market value.

- Icahn Enterprises (2023): Hindenburg’s report criticised Carl Icahn’s investment company, leading to a major drop in its stock price and increased regulatory attention.

Why did Hindenburg close?

Nathan Anderson said he wanted to step away due to the stress of running the firm. He mentioned the emotional toll of years spent exposing wrongdoing.

However, some believe the closure might also be linked to regulatory and political pressures.

Also Read

1. Increased scrutiny on short sellers

Governments and regulators have been keeping a closer eye on short-sellers. Some argue that firms like Hindenburg manipulate stock prices for profit, while others see them as necessary for exposing fraud.

- New rules: Some places have introduced stricter laws for short-sellers, making it harder for them to operate.

- Legal troubles: Hindenburg often faced lawsuits from companies they exposed, which added to their challenges.

2. The Trump connection

Allegations of market manipulation have also surrounded DJT, the stock for Trump Media & Technology Group. Devin Nunes, the CEO, accused short-sellers of hurting the stock’s value.

In November 2024, Trump addressed rumors about selling his shares in Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. In a post on Truth Social, he said, "There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or short sellers, that I am interested in selling shares of Truth. THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELL ... !”

Trump also called for investigations into those spreading these rumors, suggesting they might be “market manipulators or short sellers.”

Donald Trump’s return to power in the US has brought back debates about market manipulation and financial oversight. Trump has criticised short-sellers in the past, and his influence over regulatory bodies could make things harder for firms like Hindenburg.

What happens next?

Hindenburg’s closure might encourage some companies to act more freely, but it also leaves a gap for other firms to step in. Short-sellers now face tougher rules and more resistance from corporations and political groups.

- Tighter regulations: New laws may make it harder for activist short-sellers to operate.

- Changing markets: Retail investors, often active on social media, are increasingly pushing back against short-sellers.