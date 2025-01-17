Hyundai Motor drives in with Creta Electric, bets big on EV ecosystem

Hyundai Motor India on Friday unveiled Creta Electric SUV -- its first car post stock market debut -- while committing to build a robust EV ecosystem in India by localising the EV supply chain. This includes battery packs, cell manufacturing in partnership with Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), drivetrains, and other key components, alongside expanding the charging infrastructure. Creta EV comes with localised battery packs. The company has lined up three more electric vehicles (EVs) after the Creta EV. The charging infrastructure expansion includes the setup of over 600 DC charging stations by 2030 (including company-owned and company-operated ones) in addition to partnerships with over 10,200 charging points, collaborating with operators like Shell, Charge Zone, and Statiq.

“Battery packs are already being localised. We have already announced that, going forward, cell manufacturing will happen with a local Indian partner, Exide. We are also focusing on localising drivetrains and power electronics. Almost the entire EV supply system will be localised,” said Hyundai India’s Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg to Business Standard.

The Creta EV, launched on Friday at Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, is expected to rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.

In April, the South Korean automotive major partnered with Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), a subsidiary of Kolkata-based battery manufacturer Exide Industries, to localise EV battery production in India. The production of lithium iron phosphate cells through this partnership will help Hyundai position itself as a frontrunner in integrating domestically produced batteries into its future EV models.

“We are building a robust EV ecosystem to encourage wider EV adoption with plans to setup 600 public fast charging stations across India in the next seven years, out of which, over 50 stations have already been setup across key cities and national highways. Additionally, the myHyundai app empowers users with access to over 10,000 EV charging points across the country,” said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, during the launch.

In addition to public charging infrastructure, the company is focused on providing home chargers and offering end-to-end installation support. “With the Creta Electric, we are providing an 11 KW charger. If the customer has the necessary approvals, we will also provide installation support,” he said.

The company is working on three kinds of public charging models. The first is the dealership model, in which Hyundai partners with charge point operators like Shell and Charge Zone through a revenue-sharing agreement. These are 60 KW charging stations, and Hyundai has already launched around 35 at its over 1,500 dealership points. The plan is to expand this to 100 by the first half of 2025.

In this model, the charging point operator invests in the hardware and collects the revenue, while dealers allocate one parking lot exclusively for the EV charging business, resulting in a revenue-sharing arrangement.

The second model is company-owned and company-operated, where Hyundai has partnered with players like Charge Zone and Statiq through an outsourcing model. Twenty such stations are already operational across six cities and 14 highways, with 240 KW chargers and three guns—150 KW, 60 KW, and 30 KW.

“These are in prime locations like Mumbai’s BKC, Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, and Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension Road, among others. We also offer good amenities, partnering with chains like McDonald’s, Bikanervala, and Domino’s,” Garg added.

The third model involves collaboration through the My Hyundai app. “We have over 10,200 charging points and have collaborated with all these charge point operators,” he said.

The Hyundai Creta EV range is claimed to be 473 kilometers on a single full charge for the 51.4kWh battery pack option and 390 kilometers on a single full charge for the 42kWh battery pack option.