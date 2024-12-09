Hyundai Motor to set up 600 charging stations for EVs over next 7 years

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) announced on Monday that it plans to install nearly 600 fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) over the next seven years, focusing on "key highways and major cities."

India's second-largest carmaker is set to launch its first mass-market electric car, the "Creta EV," in the coming months. Currently, HMIL offers only one electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5, priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

HMIL also stated that it would have a network of 50 public fast charging stations operational by the end of this month.

The company's fast charging stations will be accessible to users of all electric vehicles, including those from other brands. “These stations are strategically located at prominent locations with amenities such as coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping areas. Additionally, marshals are available at most stations to assist customers, and 24x7 CCTV surveillance ensures enhanced safety,” HMIL said.

Jae Wan Ryu, function head – corporate planning, HMIL, said, “The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure."

“Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities. With access to HMC's (parent company Hyundai Motor Corporation) global EV and battery technology, HMIL is well-positioned to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India,” he added.

HMIL's charging stations are located in major cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

“The company has also established a pan-India network by setting up charging stations on major highways, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Surat, Bengaluru-Pune, and Pune-Kolhapur,” HMIL noted.

In the next year, Maruti Suzuki India plans to launch its first electric car, while Toyota Kirloskar Motors and HMIL's sister company Kia are set to launch their first mass-market electric vehicles in 2025.

Earlier this year, the Central government introduced the "PM E-Drive" scheme to boost EV adoption through the development of robust charging infrastructure. The scheme has allocated ₹2,000 crore for charging facilities and aims to install 88,500 fast chargers across the country. This includes 22,100 chargers for electric four-wheelers, 48,400 for two- and three-wheelers, and 1,800 for electric buses.