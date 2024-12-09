AI-powered solution helped block 8 bn spam calls, 0.8 bn SMSes: Airtel

Telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel has reported blocking an impressive 8 billion spam calls and 0.8 billion spam messages in just two and a half months since the launch of its AI-powered anti-spam system.

Using this algorithm, the AI-enabled network has successfully detected nearly 1 million spammers each day.

In this period, the company has notified around 252 million unique users about suspicious calls, leading to a 12 per cent reduction in the number of customers responding to them.

"Around 6 per cent of all calls on the Airtel network have been identified as spam calls, while 2 per cent of all SMSes have also been identified as spam. Interestingly, it has been observed that a staggering 35 per cent of the spammers have used landline telephones," the company said.

Delhi leads in spam calls

Customers in Delhi have received the most spam calls, followed by those in Andhra Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh. The majority of these spam calls have originated from Delhi, followed by Mumbai and Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Delhi schools bomb threat LIVE "In terms of SMSes, the maximum number have originated from Gujarat followed by Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh and the maximum number of customers targeted have been from Mumbai, Chennai and Gujarat," the report said.

More From This Section

Male customers are main target

Data indicates that 76 per cent of all spam calls have been directed at male customers. Additionally, there are noticeable differences in spam call frequency across age groups. Customers aged 36-60 have received 48 per cent of all spam calls, while the 26-35 age group was the second most affected, with 26 per cent of the calls.

"Approximately only 8 per cent of the spam calls have landed in the handsets of senior citizens," the report further stated.

The company’s analysis also highlights the timing of spam activity. Spam calls begin at 9 am and increase steadily throughout the day, peaking between noon and 3 pm. There is also a significant difference in spam call volume on weekdays versus weekends.

The company stated: "The volume of these calls diminishes by around 40 per cent on Sundays. Specifically, devices in the price range of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 are the recipients of approximately 22 per cent of all spam calls."

Through detailed analysis of multiple factors, the AI-powered system has been able to identify and block these interruptions with high accuracy in real time, the company said.