Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / ICICI Lombard Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 67.9% to Rs 693 crore

ICICI Lombard Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 67.9% to Rs 693 crore

The Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) slipped by 0.3 per cent to Rs 6,214 crore from Rs 6,230 crore in Q3 FY24 due to the new premium accounting norms

ICICI Lombard
The incurred claim ratio of the general insurer stood at 65.8 per cent as compared to 70 per cent in the year-ago period. (File Image)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The second-largest general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, reported a 67.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 724.4 crore in the October–December quarter of FY25 from Rs 431.45 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) slipped by 0.3 per cent to Rs 6,214 crore from Rs 6,230 crore in Q3 FY24 due to the new premium accounting norms. Excluding the impact of the 1/N accounting norms, GDPI grew by 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter.
 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) mandated general insurers to account for long-term products on a 1/N basis effective from October 1, 2024.
 
In the quarter under review, the company’s capital gains stood at Rs 276 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 108 crore in Q3 FY24. Its total income in the quarter rose to Rs 5,882.8 crore from Rs 5,004.24 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The Gross Written Premium (GWP) inched up by 0.59 per cent to Rs 6,474 crore from Rs 6,436.62 crore. The underwriting loss of the general insurer narrowed to Rs 152.3 crore from Rs 283.44 crore in Q3 FY24.
 
The incurred claim ratio of the general insurer stood at 65.8 per cent as compared to 70 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
The combined ratio of the company fell to 102.7 per cent from 103.6 per cent. Excluding the impact of catastrophe (CAT) losses of Rs 54 crore in Q3 FY24, the combined ratio was 102.3 per cent, as there were no CAT losses for Q3 FY25.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India eyes 4-5% FY25 growth, CMD optimistic on key coalfield targets

Maruti to become largest electric car producer in India in one year: MD

Rallis India Q3 results: Net profit declines by 54.16% to Rs 11 crore

Govt considering KIOCL-NMDC merger, says Steel Minister Kumaraswamy

Indian Hotels Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 29% to Rs 582 crore

Topics :ICICIICICI LombardICICI Lombard General Insurance

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story