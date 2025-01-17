Coal India eyes 4-5% FY25 growth, CMD optimistic on key coalfield targets

Coal India Limited (CIL) is expecting to achieve a production of 806-810 million tonne (mt) in financial year 2025 (FY25), down from the 838 mt target.

CIL’s production in FY24 was 773.64 mt, a 10 per cent growth over the previous year.

P M Prasad, chairman and managing director, CIL, said, the performance of Mahanadi Coalfields, Northern Coalfields, Western Coalfields were on track and expressed optimism that Eastern Coalfields would also meet the target.

A realistic achievable production for FY25 was 806-810 mt, he said in response to queries from the media. He was speaking on the sidelines of the announcement of the 11th edition of the Asian Mining Congress 2025.

Pointing to South Eastern Coalfields, Prasad said that some mega mines were trailing and it may not be able to cover in the next 75 days.

“We are making best efforts,” he said.

Also Read

During April to December 2024, CIL recorded a production of 543.4 mt, a growth of 2.2 per cent over the same period last year. The growth in offtake was 1.6 per cent.

To a question on tapering of demand, Prasad said, it may be a temporary phenomenon. The potential across sectors including mining is tremendous as the country grows, he pointed.

For FY26, CIL has kept a target of close to 900 mt production. Prasad also said that the target of 1 billion tonne production by FY27 was intact.

Overall, Prasad said, there would be growth in coal production in the country in FY25. In FY24, all India production of coal stood at 997 mt.

On imports, he said, the endeavour was to reduce imports of thermal coal.