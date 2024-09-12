Higher limit in FPIs: NRI investments in Gift City off to a slow start

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed 100 per cent contribution from non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens in the corpus of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) based out of Gift City, the country’s international financial services centre (IFSC). However, the Indian diaspora is yet to warm up to this new route.

The regulator has permitted this route to boost the fund ecosystem at Gift City, the country's international financial services centre, and at the same time attract genuine flows from overseas Indians. However, rules mandate submission of permanent account number (PAN) cards of all the NRI/OCI individuals along with their economic interest in the FPI.



However, industry participants say that while there's interest from NRIs and investors, some are hesitant to share PAN and know your customer (KYC) details.

A custodian familiar with the developments said that certain potential investors believe that they will have to undergo higher scrutiny under this route.

An official from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator at Gift City, said that the regulator has provided a separate form for such investors who do not wish to share their PAN details but still requires the furnishing of other identification details such as social security number.

“The relaxation that NRIs’ investment in FPIs registered with the IFSCA can be up to 100 per cent, is a significant initiative and surely expected to attract increased investments. While the desired response to this relaxation might take some time, it is essential that proper safeguards are not overlooked. Information as regards the identity of the constituents as well as their economic interests in the FPI is critical for ensuring the stability and integrity of the financial markets,” said Saurabh Tiwari, partner, DSK Legal.



Such FPIs will also have to adhere to the granular disclosure norms on economic interest and ultimate ownership to ensure that the route is not used to violate the minimum public shareholding norms.

Emailed queries to IFSCA on issues around KYC did not elicit any response.

However, several domestic fund houses have set up alternative investment funds (AIFs) in Gift City to tap into NRI money in the domestic market.



“We are at our marketing stage and will try to be up & running by the end of this year. We are targeting to largely have NRI/OCI investors. Till now, our engagements have been good with the potential investors, and we will be complying with all KYC norms. We are targeting $100 million,” said Somnath Mukherjee, CIO & Senior Managing Partner, ASK Private Wealth, a Blackstone-backed firm which has launched a fund in IFSC focusing on NRI and OCI investors.



Experts emphasise the need for further ironing out of some rules.

Industry participants have submitted suggestions to the regulator, including issues on qualification, experience, and substance, and a draft norm is expected to ease these requirements.

Experts said some FPIs with NRI investors are considering re-domiciling from Mauritius and Singapore to India, and the Gift City authority is looking to ease the process further.

They said new registrations could take around six months to a year, as FPIs registered at Gift City are required to adhere to granular disclosure norms.

“If a higher contribution is allowed from a single NRI, then we may even see more registrations,” said a market player.



Under the current rules, the contribution of a single NRI/OCI/resident Indian (RI) is capped at less than 25 per cent of the total corpus of the FPI. Meanwhile, the aggregate contribution has been restricted to below 50 per cent of the FPI corpus.

“One issue that FPIs face in setting up in Gift City is that the FPI has to be set up as a fund as opposed to a simple holding company. The FPI is also required to have a principal officer and a compliance officer, both of whom should be full-time employees, satisfy education and experience qualifications, and work out of the FPI’s office in Gift City. Many overseas managers are finding it difficult to satisfy such requirements,” said Radhika Parikh, head, Gift City Office at Nishith Desai Associates.