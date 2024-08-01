India becomes the largest market for Meta AI usage, says senior executive

India has emerged as the largest market for Meta AI, said a senior executive of the social media company about the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Susan Li, chief financial officer at Meta, did not provide details during the company’s second quarter CY24 results call. “People have used Meta Al for billions of queries since we first introduced it. We're seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with India becoming our largest market for Meta Al usage,” she said.

That India is the largest market for Meta AI is important as the chatbot was launched in the country in June 2024. Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the instant messaging service.