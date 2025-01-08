Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Inc may see modest revenue, earnings growth recovery in Q3FY25

According to various brokerage estimates, the combined net profit of Nifty 50 companies is expected to grow by 7.9 per cent Year-on-Year in Q3FY2

The 48 index companies in our sample are likely to report a combined net profit of Rs 1.97 trillion in Q3FY25 (File Image)
Krishna Kant Mumbai
Jan 08 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Indian firms, including non-banking financial companies, filed for external commercial borrowing (ECB) proposals worth $2.83 billion in November, 2024 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Out of this, the intent for fund raising through the automatic route amounted to $1.39 billion and that via the approval route stood at $1.43 billion, according to the RBI data. 
While Reliance, in November, filed an intent of $1 billion for sourcing capital goods, Indian Oil Corporation filed for $300 million with the RBI for working capital requirements. 
 
Large NBFC Bajaj Finance Ltd filed for raising $ 250 million from multilateral financial institution.  Another financial services company Hero Fincorp Ltd was looking at $ 125 million from commercial banks for on-lending activity and Paisalo Digital Ltd for raising $ 128 million from international capital market. Interglobe Aviation Ltd has filed for raising $ 220 million to import capital goods.
 
Government owned Export Import Bank of India has raised $1 billion through 10-year senior secured dollar bonds, marking the first dollar bond issuance by an Indian entity in 2025. The bonds were issued at the tightest-ever spread of 100 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries.
 
The registrations for ECBs by Indian companies almost doubled to $49.2 billion in the year ended March 2024 (FY24) from $26.6 billion in FY23. The disbursement in ECBs was also over 60 per cent higher at $38.4 billion in FY24 compared to $23.8 billion in FY23, according to RBI.
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

