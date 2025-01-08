India Inc may see modest revenue, earnings growth recovery in Q3FY25

Indian firms, including non-banking financial companies, filed for external commercial borrowing (ECB) proposals worth $2.83 billion in November, 2024 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Out of this, the intent for fund raising through the automatic route amounted to $1.39 billion and that via the approval route stood at $1.43 billion, according to the RBI data.

While Reliance, in November, filed an intent of $1 billion for sourcing capital goods, Indian Oil Corporation filed for $300 million with the RBI for working capital requirements.

Large NBFC Bajaj Finance Ltd filed for raising $ 250 million from multilateral financial institution. Another financial services company Hero Fincorp Ltd was looking at $ 125 million from commercial banks for on-lending activity and Paisalo Digital Ltd for raising $ 128 million from international capital market. Interglobe Aviation Ltd has filed for raising $ 220 million to import capital goods.