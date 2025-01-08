NSE plans expansion of its colocation facility, to add 2,000 new racks

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday announced plans to expand its colocation facility, targeting the addition of approximately 2,000 new racks.

The new additions will be made within its existing premises.

A colocation facility allows stock brokers to place their servers in the exchange’s data centre, providing faster access to trade data and price feeds. The ultra-low latency of the facility enables quicker trading, with exchanges charging an annual fee from brokers for this service.

In recent phases, NSE has added over 200 full rack equivalent (FRE) capacities, with plans to add around 300 FRE capacity by the end of the first quarter of FY26, taking the total capacity to 1,500 racks. Over the next two years, NSE aims to add nearly 2,000 FRE capacity in a phased manner, based on demand.

To support this expansion, the exchange plans to convert its existing premises into a dedicated data centre and relocate non-critical employees to other office facilities.

Currently, over 200 stock brokers and members have subscribed to the racks in the exchange’s colocation facility, while more than 100 members use the Colocation as a Service (CaaS) model.

NSE stated that the expansion plans were driven by increasing demand from market participants.