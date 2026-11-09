IndiQube plans to pilot data centres in office spaces amid client demand
IndiQube explores small-scale enterprise data centres within existing office buildings as it looks to diversify its managed workspace offerings
IndiQube explores small-scale enterprise data centres within existing office buildings as it looks to diversify its managed workspace offerings
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:34 PM IST