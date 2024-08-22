IT firm Ahead opens new office in Hyderabad, set to hire 500 staff by 2025

IT company Ahead has launched its new office in Hyderabad, where it plans to onboard 500 people by 2025, the company said on Thursday.

It has already set up a delivery office in Gurugram last year, where it has 400 employees.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Hyderabad, a city renowned for its dynamic tech ecosystem and exceptional talent pool.

"The talent pool located in Hyderabad complements our existing talent base in North India, enabling AHEAD to better meet client needs, especially on larger services engagements," Ahead India, Vice President and Managing Director Praveen Grover said in a statement.