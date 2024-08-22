Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IT firm Ahead opens new office in Hyderabad, set to hire 500 staff by 2025

It has already set up a delivery office in Gurugram last year, where it has 400 employees

IT firms, tech, IT sector
The company plans to increase its headcount to 750 this year. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
IT company Ahead has launched its new office in Hyderabad, where it plans to onboard 500 people by 2025, the company said on Thursday.

It has already set up a delivery office in Gurugram last year, where it has 400 employees.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Hyderabad, a city renowned for its dynamic tech ecosystem and exceptional talent pool.

"The talent pool located in Hyderabad complements our existing talent base in North India, enabling AHEAD to better meet client needs, especially on larger services engagements," Ahead India, Vice President and Managing Director Praveen Grover said in a statement.

The company plans to increase its headcount to 750 this year and complete the hiring of 500 employees in Hyderabad by the end of 2025, Grover said.

"By the end of next year, Ahead aims to hire over 500 employees in Hyderabad, leveraging the city's rich pool of skilled professionals and its growing reputation as India's premier IT hub. This strategic move is part of AHEAD's broader vision to strengthen its brand in southern India and tap into the top talent in that region," the statement said.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

