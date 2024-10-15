Jaguar Land Rover retail sales rise 36% to 3,214 units in Apr-Sep

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said its retail sales rose 36 per cent year-on-year to 3,214 units for the first six months of the current fiscal.

The strong sales performance in the April-September period was led by robust offtakes in both first and second quarter, the automaker said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The robust performance was driven by improved supplies and sustained demand for the Range Rover and Defender models, particularly with the local manufacture of the entire Range Rover portfolio, it added.

"FY25 has been a high point for us so far. Our strategic decision to locally manufacture the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport has yielded impressive results, with orders surging by 60 per cent," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba said.