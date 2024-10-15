Mastercard opens new Tech Hub in Pune to drive growth and innovation

Mastercard today announced the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art Tech Hub in Pune, which will support the company's growth in India and play a crucial role in advancing its technology on a global scale.

Spread over nearly half a million square metres, the campus in Pune is the latest addition to Mastercard's global Tech Hub ecosystem, which spans seven locations, including Arlington, Dublin, New York, Pune, St Louis, Sydney, and Vancouver.

Ed McLaughlin, president and chief technology officer, Mastercard, said: “Our new Tech Hub in Pune will play a pivotal part in Mastercard’s global technology strategy. As one of the key nodes for our technology operations worldwide, the new Pune Tech Hub will collaborate with other hubs around the world to build the revolutionary technologies that shape our world, powering economies to make everyday life happen. It also serves as a testament to Mastercard’s enduring commitment to empowering India, furthering its digital ambitions, and nurturing the immense talent in the country.”

Located at Bluegrass Business Park in Yerwada, Pune, the Tech Hub will house over 6,000 technologists, engineers, and experts from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, ranging from software development to finance, data architecture to cybersecurity and beyond, making it Mastercard’s largest workforce in a single city globally.

The new Pune Tech Hub augments Mastercard’s growing presence in India, which spans offices in Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vadodara.

In 2014, Mastercard established its first India Tech Hub in Pune, starting with a small workforce that has grown manifold over the past decade, demonstrating the company’s substantial investment in the local workforce and economy. Today, the Pune Tech Hub plays a crucial role in supporting Mastercard’s vital global operations across payment safety, cybersecurity, fraud detection, and digital identity.

The launch of Mastercard’s new campus will support the existing Pune workforce’s capabilities in delivering technological solutions for India’s domestic market. Key initiatives include the financial inclusion platform Community Pass, the global pilot launch of the Payment Passkey Service in India, which integrates biometrics and tokenisation for secure online checkout, and its role as an authorised Authentication Service Agency, enabling banking and government partners to offer Aadhaar-based services and benefits.

Gautam Aggarwal, division president, South Asia, Mastercard, said: “India remains a strategic location for Mastercard, where we are deeply committed to investing in technologies that help the digital economy work all across the continent. Our newest Tech Hub in Pune marks a significant milestone, demonstrating Mastercard’s focus on growth in this market. With a strong team in India supporting global technological breakthroughs, we look forward to building on the work to achieve the Government of India’s ambitious digitisation goals, alongside our valued partners in the region.”

At the Pune Tech Hub, Mastercard employees collaborate to address some of the most complex technological challenges facing the world today, ensuring the reliability of critical infrastructure for secure, seamless, and efficient payments globally. The new facility aims to deepen collaboration between Mastercard’s global teams and the vibrant Indian technology ecosystem.