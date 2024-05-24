India to make JLR's Range Rover for first time, delivery starts May 24

India is set to become the first country since 1970 to manufacture completely knocked down (CKD) units of the “flagship” Range Rover and Range Rover Sport cars outside Solihull in the United Kingdom. The cars are imported from the UK and manufacturing them in India would reduce prices by 18-22 per cent, said senior executives of Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India.

Deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover will begin May 24. JLR’s facility in Pune already makes Range Rover Velar, Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport. The move to make two more cars domestically comes after the company posted an 81 per cent jump in retail sales in India to 4,436 units in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It was one of the company’s best performances in the Indian market since its launch in India in 2009. It was the highest in five years.

"For the first time in the history of Range Rover, the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will now be manufactured in India. It has been on the cards for some time, and it would be available for delivery from the end of this month starting with the Range Rover and followed by the Range Rover Sport in August,” Rajan Amba, managing director of JLR India, told Business Standard. “These would be CKD units at Pune, but made for the first time outside the UK."

"My focus is on India and the way forward is local manufacturing. Apart from the Defender, now our entire portfolio is made here (assembled as CKD units). This way we are closer to the market, the customer in terms of delivery timelines, and overall supply situation," Amba said.



"It also makes sure that we get our pricing right for the market. The pricing (of these cars) would come down by 18-22 per cent or so. This brings us into a price bracket where we can appeal to a larger consumer base where we had potential but were not able to tap."

The Range Rover Sport would come in at Rs 1.4 crore compared to Rs 1.8 crore now. The Range Rover will come down from Rs 3.2 crore to Rs 2.6 crore for one variant, and from Rs 2.8 crore to Rs 2.36 crore for another.

"When our business grew by 81 per cent last year, at the same time our order book has grown by 61 per cent. So the desirability is there, as well as brand equity," he said.



JLR India has six to seven months of sales in its order book and the waiting period for its cars is expected to come down in around a year. India will supplement the Range Rover’s global production in Solihull, which has been the iconic car’s manufacturing since 1970. Solihull will also produce Range Rover’s upcoming fully-electric model, as well as the home for the company’s pinnacle ‘SV’ vehicles.

“Over the last few years, India has witnessed steady and spectacular economic growth and is poised to grow consistently in the near future as well. This growth has resulted in tremendous opportunities to localise product offerings for the discerning Indian clientele,” said Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer, JLR.



“Local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family in the country,” he said.

Amba did not comment on LLR India’s investments for local manufacturing. He clarified that there are not many Indian vendors in JLR's global sourcing plans.

JLR India has no plans for making cars from scratch in India. Commenting on reports that JLR is building a plant in South India to make Jaguar and Land Rover cars, Amba said: "Tata Motors is doing something in Tamil Nadu. It has got nothing to do with JLR and its pure speculation. For anybody to invest in the car industry it involves a significant amount of money. The business case for that would be quite elaborate. The India vendor base is quite small. We are trying to source more and more from India from a global perspective."