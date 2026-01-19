JioHotstar annual premium plan to cost more from Jan 28; check prices here

JioHotstar has announced a revised subscription structure for new users, with its premium annual plan priced at ₹2,199, effective January 28, 2026. The existing annual price is ₹1,499. Notably, the platform has introduced monthly plans across all subscription tiers.

New pricing details

For new subscribers, the Mobile tier is priced at ₹79 per month, ₹149 quarterly and ₹499 annually, with access limited to one mobile device at a time and an ad-supported experience, the company said in a press release issued on Sunday.

The Super tier costs ₹149 per month, ₹349 quarterly and ₹1,099 annually, allowing access on up to two devices with ads.

The Premium tier is priced at ₹299 per month, ₹699 quarterly and ₹2,199 annually, offering access on up to four devices and ad-free entertainment, except during live sports and live shows. Monthly plans introduced across tiers The platform said it will now offer monthly subscriptions across its Mobile, Super and Premium tiers, with prices starting at ₹79 per month. The updated pricing framework also includes quarterly and annual options, giving users greater flexibility in how they choose to access content. The company said the changes reflect evolving viewing habits, particularly the rapid rise in connected TV consumption over the past year. According to JioHotstar, large-screen viewing has grown sharply in the 11 months since the platform’s launch.

No change for existing subscribers To avoid disruption, JioHotstar said existing subscribers will continue on their current plans and prices, provided their auto-renewal settings remain active. The revised pricing applies only to new subscribers signing up from January 28. Under the new structure, Hollywood content will be included by default in the Super and Premium tiers for new users. Mobile-tier subscribers will continue to have access to Hollywood titles through an optional add-on, allowing them to tailor their subscriptions based on viewing preferences. Platform scale and growth The pricing update comes as JioHotstar continues to expand its footprint. The platform has crossed one billion downloads on Google Play and serves more than 450 million monthly active users across all of India’s pin codes. Its library spans over 300,000 hours of content across languages and genres.