JSW Energy completes acquisition of 125 MW renewables from Hetero group

The transaction values the Hetero's portfolio at an enterprise valuation of approximately Rs 630 crore, excluding net current assets and other adjustments under SPAs (Share Purchase Agreements)

JSW energy
The transaction values the Hetero's portfolio at an enterprise valuation of approximately Rs 630 crore. | Image: X@JSWEnergy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
JSW Energy on Friday said its arm JSW Neo Energy has completed the acquisition of 125 MW of renewable energy assets from Hetero Group for an enterprise value of about Rs 630 crore.

The 125 MW portfolio comprises wind projects located in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and have long term power purchase agreements, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, JSW Neo Energy Ltd (JSW Neo), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has completed the acquisition of 125 MW of renewable energy assets from Hetero Labs Ltd and Hetero Drugs Ltd housed under three Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

The portfolio has a blended tariff of Rs 5.22/KWh and an average remaining plant life of 15 years.

The total locked-in capacity of the company stands at 24.7 GW which consists of a diverse fuel mix and offtakers.

The transaction values the Hetero's portfolio at an enterprise valuation of approximately Rs 630 crore, excluding net current assets and other adjustments under SPAs (Share Purchase Agreements), it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JSW EnergyHetero Groupacquisition

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

