Infosys countersues Cognizant; blames CEO Kumar for misusing sensitive info

IT major Infosys has escalated its legal tussle with Cognizant by countersuing the Nasdaq-listed firm in a US court. Infosys has alleged that Cognizant and its CEO, Ravi Kumar, have engaged in anticompetitive acts to maintain their monopoly. Infosys also accused Kumar of misusing sensitive information, which it claims slowed the company’s healthcare platform, Helix. Infosys, which filed this suit in the Northern District of Texas, has requested a jury trial and demanded triple the damages it claims to have suffered. The countersuit comes in response to a case filed by Cognizant in 2024, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered firm of stealing trade secrets related to its healthcare insurance software.

According to details of the lawsuit, a copy of which Business Standard has reviewed, Infosys alleged that Kumar, who spearheaded the development and sales of its healthcare platform Helix, was privy to all its confidential details. Infosys claimed Kumar deliberately slowed the launch of the platform by not allocating new programming talent to the project.

“His decisions effectively meant that, at the time, Infosys ‘cannot do any new development’ for Infosys Helix,” the lawsuit stated. Kumar left Infosys in 2022 and joined Cognizant as its CEO in January 2023.

Infosys further alleged that after Kumar’s departure, senior executives such as Shveta Arora and Ravi Kiran Kuchibhotla were also poached by Cognizant.

“Despite client demand and the need to advance Infosys Helix to the marketplace to compete with Cognizant, Arora continued the pattern of obfuscation and ineffectual delay established by Kumar. For instance, despite Kumar’s approval of additional engineering staffing for Infosys Helix billable client work in August 2022, Arora did not actually staff these essential roles until nearly a year later. This pattern of inaction continued to delay Infosys Helix development and tarnish its reputation with anchor clients. Similarly, Kuchibhotla lacked urgency in coordinating staffing and delayed the provision of other necessary resources in support of Infosys Helix,” the lawsuit alleged.

Arora left Infosys in 2023 and joined Cognizant in December 2023, while Kuchibhotla joined Cognizant in 2024.

Infosys also accused Cognizant of leveraging its monopoly position in the US healthcare payer segment to harm market competition. This, Infosys argued, has limited opportunities for rivals and prevented clients from benefiting from better pricing.

The countersuit by Infosys comes at a time when the industry is grappling with growth challenges in its key markets—the US and Europe—including the healthcare sector.

Since Kumar took over Cognizant, he has ruffled feathers among large Indian IT players by poaching several senior executives from rival firms. Before Infosys filed its case, Bengaluru-based Wipro had also sued Cognizant’s CFO, Jatin Dalal.

Towards the end of 2023, Wipro filed a lawsuit against its former CFO Jatin Dalal in Bengaluru Civil Court, alleging that he joined Cognizant as CFO without observing the mandatory cooling-off period of a year.

This legal fight follows another case Wipro filed in the US against senior leader Mohd Haque, who joined Cognizant. Wipro alleged that Haque transferred certain client-specific details to his private Gmail account before his departure.