Home / Companies / News / JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

The group is looking to manufacture four-wheelers, Rao had said in reply to a question on JSW Group's plan to expand its presence into more sectors

New Delhi
JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate JSW Group is in talks with MG Motor India to pick up stake in the automobile company, according to sources.

The steel-to-sports group is also exploring purchase of stake in BYD India, they said.

In January, JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao had told PTI that the manufacturing of electric vehicles is being discussed actively at the group level.

The group is looking to manufacture four-wheelers, Rao had said in reply to a question on JSW Group's plan to expand its presence into more sectors.

"JSW Group is in talks with MG Motor India and BYD India. The early talks are for picking up stake. Talks are on with both the companies," the sources said.

When contacted, a JSW Group spokesperson declined to comment.

"As a company policy at MG Motor we do not comment on speculation," a spokesperson of the automobile company said when contacted.

Topics :JSW GroupMG Motor IndiaBYD bus

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Also Read

We're looking to sell 1,200 vehicles a month, says BYD India's senior VP

BYD unveils luxury BYD Seal, ATTO 3 limited edition at Auto Expo 2023

Chinese EV maker BYD widens market leadership gap with Tesla in Q3

Tesla launches sales in Thailand, aims to compete with China's BYD

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor, BYD India for electric vehicle push

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor, BYD India for electric vehicle push

PhonePe plans to take on Google Play Store; to launch an app store

Vodafone Idea accuses Reliance Jio, Airtel of giving free 5G services

IT campus hiring catches the cold: To be nearly at 70% of FY19 levels

JC Flowers, Reliance Retail Ventures among 48 bidders for Future Retail

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story