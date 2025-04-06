Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 business update: Revenue up 34% to Rs 2,107 cr

Leading QSR chain operator Jubilant Foods Ltd (JFL) consolidated revenue from operations increased 34 per cent to Rs 2,107 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

For the fiscal 2025, its consolidated revenue from operations rose 44 per cent to Rs 8,145.5 crore, as per a quarterly update filed by the company.

The growth in consolidated numbers is high due to the acquisition of a controlling stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, in the March quarter of FY24.

On a standalone basis, JFL revenue from operations jumped 19.1 per cent to Rs 1,587.2 crore. Fo FY25, its revenue surged 14.3 per cent to Rs 6,104.7 crore.

Bhartia family-promoted JFL has the master franchise right of the pizza chain Domino's for India and other markets.

Besides, JFL has franchise rights to Dunkin' and Hong's Kitchen! and operates around 30 stores for each of both the brands.

For Domino's, JFL has franchise rights for markets like Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It operates over 3,000 Domino's stores globally, including in the Indian market.

"As of the quarter's end, the JFL Group network reached 3,316 stores, with a net addition of 56 stores during the quarter," it said.

Meanwhile, Domino's India opened 52 new stores and closed 12 stores, ending the quarter with 2,179 stores, the update said.

This is the second largest network of the US-based multinational pizza restaurant chain globally.

Domino's Turkey opened 8 new stores, ending the quarter with 746 stores.

According to JFL, its revenue numbers for the quarter and full year are provisional and subject to audit by the statutory auditors of the company.