Karur Vysya Bank's Q3 FY25 business rises 15% to Rs 1.82 trillion

The lender's advances increased by 13.96 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 82,842 crore, while deposits grew by 15.75 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 99,155 crore as of the end of December 2024

Karur Vysya Bank
Karur Vysya Bank offers services including personal, corporate, and agricultural banking, alongside services for NRIs and SMBs. | File Photo
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Karur Vysya Bank said on Wednesday that its total business rose by 14.93 per cent to Rs 1.82 trillion as of December 31, 2024, against Rs 1.58 trillion in the year-ago period.
 
The advances of the lender increased by 13.96 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 82,842 crore while deposits grew by 15.75 per cent to Rs 99,155 crore at the end of December. The low-cost current account savings account (Casa) deposits were up by 4.28 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 28,167 crore.
 
The Tamil-Nadu-based bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The lender recently announced that it had inaugurated two new branches in Tamil Nadu. By inaugurating these branches, the total branch network of the lender rose to 866.
 
“These branches will offer a comprehensive range of banking services like accounts, deposits, and loans including savings and current accounts and locker facilities, among others. Karur Vysya Bank has 475 branches in Tamil Nadu. During the financial year 2024-25, the bank added 28 branches across India,” said the exchange filing.
 
The shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose by 4 per cent to Rs 225 on the BSE on Wednesday.
First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

