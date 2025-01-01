Air India becomes first Indian airline to offer Wi-Fi on domestic flights

Air India announced on Wednesday that it has rolled out Wi-Fi internet connectivity services on board domestic and international flights operated by its Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft. This makes the Tata-owned airline the first to offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on flights within India.

In July last year, Vistara became the first airline to offer Wi-Fi services on international flights. Vistara was merged into Air India in November. In November, the Department of Telecom stated that in-flight passengers will be able to use internet services through Wi-Fi only when electronic devices (mobile phones, laptops, etc) are permitted to be used in the aircraft after it attains an altitude of 10,000 feet in Indian airspace.

Air India said the deployment of Wi-Fi on domestic routes followed an ongoing initial programme on international flights operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo, and Boeing B787-9 aircraft to international destinations, including New York, London, Paris, and Singapore.

"As with the domestic offer, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period. Air India will progressively roll out the service on other aircraft in its fleet over time," it added.

The in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow passengers to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet. Wi-Fi services will enable passengers to "stay connected to the internet during their flights, and to enjoy browsing, accessing social media, catching up on work, or texting friends and family", the airline said.

“Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Air India Group, which includes full-service carrier Air India and low-cost airline subsidiary Air India Express, has about 300 planes in its fleet. In October last year, AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India) was merged into Air India Express. A month later, Vistara was merged into Air India.

A few weeks ago, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson told reporters that the group plans to add about 100 more planes to its fleet in the next three years. In the last two years, the group has placed a huge order of 570 planes - narrow body as well as wide body - with European planemaker Airbus and American aerospace giant Boeing.