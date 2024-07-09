Kesoram's cement business demerger may be completed by December 2024

The demerger of Kesoram Industries’ cement business into UltraTech Cement is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Kesoram, a B K Birla group entity, and UltraTech, led by his grandson, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, had announced on November 30, 2023, an all-stock deal. This entailed the B K Birla company demerging its cement business into India's largest cement producer.

P Radhakrishnan, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Kesoram, said the scheme of arrangement had already been filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 20. “I am hopeful that by December the demerger will be completed,” he said on the sidelines of Kesoram’s annual general meeting (AGM).



The cement business accounted for the bulk of Kesoram’s revenue from operations. According to the FY24 annual report, revenue from cement was Rs 3,736.10 crore. Rayon, transparent paper, and chemical revenue was Rs 246.32 crore.

After the demerger of cement, Kesoram will be left with the rayon, transparent paper, and chemical business. Radhakrishnan said the company would decide on the next course of action for the business after the completion of the demerger. “We will do what is appropriate to create shareholder value.”

To continue and grow the business or to exit – all options will be evaluated. However, to grow the business, it will have to deleverage. The business has a debt of around Rs 220 crore.



“If it is deleveraged then we can grow the business. Equity infusion will be required,” Radhakrishnan said.

Once cement moves, the operating business of Kesoram will be under the subsidiary, Cygnet Industries. Last year, the company had said that it was in discussions to bring in strategic investors, including with its technical partner, Futamura, to add value to the transparent paper business. Japan’s Futamura is a manufacturer of sustainable packaging film.

Radhakrishnan said the option of having Futamura as a strategic partner to grow the transparent paper business was still open.

In FY24, Kesoram Industries recorded an EBITDA of Rs 420.06 crore on a standalone basis compared to Rs 371.22 crore in FY23. However, Rohit Shah, chief financial officer of Kesoram, told shareholders that the EBITDA for FY24 fell short of the finance cost of Rs 462 crore.