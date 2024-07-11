Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIC regains market share in new biz premiums via group biz growth

LIC's market share had peaked at 68.25 per cent in Q3FY23 and gradually declined over subsequent quarters

LIC. life insurance corporation
Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Aathira Varier New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has significantly regained its market share in new business premium (NBP), driven by a substantial increase in group premiums, while private insurance companies have relinquished their positions due to adverse effects of recent regulatory changes.

Data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) reveals that LIC’s market share in Q1FY25 stood at 64.02 per cent, up from 59.59 per cent in Q4FY24 and 61.42 per cent in Q1FY24. LIC's market share had peaked to 68.25 per cent in Q3FY23, which gradually declined over subsequent quarters, with private sector insurers gaining significant market share, majorly driven by SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

