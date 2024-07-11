IT firm TCS adds over 5,000 employees in the first quarter of FY25

Global IT services firm and India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), announced a net headcount addition of 5,452 employees. This follows three quarters of negative headcount decline.

At the end of the first quarter of FY25, TCS reported a total headcount of 606,998.

TCS becomes the second firm to announce a net addition, after Accenture. The NYSE-listed consulting and IT services firm’s headcount was up by 7,882 at the end of the third quarter of FY24, taking its total employee count to 750,200. The company also saw its attrition rise to 14 per cent from the earlier 13 per cent.

For the financial year 2023-24, TCS had reported a total headcount decline of 13,249 compared to FY23.

The company’s chief human resources officer, Milind Lakkad, has set a target of hiring 40,000 freshers from campuses for FY25. It is yet to be seen if the company will increase its campus hiring target for the financial year.

Attrition for the first quarter came in at 12.1 per cent, down from 12.5 per cent in the preceding quarter.

TCS employees have clocked 11 million learning hours and acquired 1.2 million competencies, said the company in its results release.