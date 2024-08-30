LT Foods strengthens RTC, organic product lines for double-digit growth

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.

"We sell organic products under the name Ecolife and are adding more products to make our base stronger in the country. More people are looking for cleaner products now, and that is what we are trying to leverage," said Ashwani Arora, chief executive officer and joint managing director at LT Foods.

The main markets for the company’s organic range are Europe and America, which account for 85 per cent of the brand’s sales.

The company, which registered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent last year, expects to sustain the momentum and deliver double-digit growth and maintain a CAGR of 15 per cent.

This growth will also be derived from scaling its ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) ranges to include rice-based breakfast products.

“Although the base is small, we are growing 25 per cent in the RTC and RTE segments. We are adding more products, especially for breakfast and snacking, where we want to give the consumer a solution around rice in those meals. In America, we are investing Rs 100 crore to expand our capacities for these lines,” Arora said.

“Our biryani-related products—biryani kits and biryani rice—are also performing well and clocking a growth of 20 per cent,” he added.

For this, the company is also strengthening its distribution portfolio and solidifying its presence across all channels. “Quick commerce is growing very fast, and we are seeing a growth of 12-15 per cent month-on-month in the channel. However, the bigger opportunity in front of us is to grow our general trade reach,” he said.

In the June quarter, the company had reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 155.28 crore, while its revenue from operations was up 16.44 per cent to Rs 2,070.50 crore. The company also recently opened a new facility in the UK to address the growing market.

Talking about the rural market, he said that a good monsoon, coupled with the government’s Budget push, will continue to aid the rural market.