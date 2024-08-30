Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / LT Foods strengthens RTC, organic product lines for double-digit growth

LT Foods strengthens RTC, organic product lines for double-digit growth

The main markets for the company's organic range are Europe and America, which account for 85% of the brand's sales

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.
Photo: Company website
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.

“We sell organic products under the name Ecolife and are adding more products to make our base stronger in the country. More people are looking for cleaner products now, and that is what we are trying to leverage,” said Ashwani Arora, chief executive officer and joint managing director at LT Foods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The main markets for the company’s organic range are Europe and America, which account for 85 per cent of the brand’s sales.

The company, which registered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent last year, expects to sustain the momentum and deliver double-digit growth and maintain a CAGR of 15 per cent.

This growth will also be derived from scaling its ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) ranges to include rice-based breakfast products.

“Although the base is small, we are growing 25 per cent in the RTC and RTE segments. We are adding more products, especially for breakfast and snacking, where we want to give the consumer a solution around rice in those meals. In America, we are investing Rs 100 crore to expand our capacities for these lines,” Arora said.

“Our biryani-related products—biryani kits and biryani rice—are also performing well and clocking a growth of 20 per cent,” he added.

More From This Section

Akums Drugs strengthens global presence with European market expansion

Balmer Lawrie eyes Rs 6K cr revenue by 2030, to hire consultant for growth

Farewell Vistara! Airline to operate its final flight on November 11

Cabinet clears SIA's investment in Air India; Vistara to sunset on Nov 11

Wipro to resume campus hiring, aims for 22,000 freshers, excludes IITs/NITs


For this, the company is also strengthening its distribution portfolio and solidifying its presence across all channels. “Quick commerce is growing very fast, and we are seeing a growth of 12-15 per cent month-on-month in the channel. However, the bigger opportunity in front of us is to grow our general trade reach,” he said.

In the June quarter, the company had reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 155.28 crore, while its revenue from operations was up 16.44 per cent to Rs 2,070.50 crore. The company also recently opened a new facility in the UK to address the growing market.

Talking about the rural market, he said that a good monsoon, coupled with the government’s Budget push, will continue to aid the rural market.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LT Foods Q1 result: Profit up 13% to Rs 155.3 cr, revenue up 16.4%

LT Foods share price rises over 4% after opening new facility in UK

LT Foods, KRBL, Kohinoor: Rice stocks zoom up to 15% on Tuesday; here's why

LT Foods Q4 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 150 cr on strong sales

Adani Ports to acquire 80% stake in Astro Offshore for $185 million

Topics :LT FoodsOrganic foodFMCGBiryani

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story