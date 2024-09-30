Lupin inks pact with Scope Opthalmics to market eyecare products in Mexico

Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has inked a distribution pact with Ireland-based Scope Ophthalmics to market a product range, indicated for the treatment of various eye conditions, in Mexico.

The company has signed a distribution agreement with Scope for the registration and marketing of Moist Heat Mask, a Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Cleansing Gel and Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Wipes of the Optase range in Mexico.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The products are used for eye conditions like dry eyes, blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).

"This expansion of our ophthalmology range reinforces our commitment to enhancing vision care for our patients, improving their quality of life," said Fabrice Egros, President Corporate Development and Growth Markets, Lupin.