Home / Companies / News / Murugappa Group posts 24% rise in net profit to Rs 6,846 crore in 2022-23

Murugappa Group posts 24% rise in net profit to Rs 6,846 crore in 2022-23

The group registered a growth of 35.8 per cent in turnover during the year to Rs 74,220 crore compared to Rs 54,648 crore in 2021-22

BS Reporter Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Murugappa Group has posted a 24 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 6,846 crore in 2022-23, as compared to Rs 5,520 crore in 2021-22.
The group registered a growth of 35.8 per cent in turnover during the year to Rs 74,220 crore compared to Rs 54,648 crore in 2021-22. Earnings before Interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also posted a growth of 24.9 per cent to Rs 10,424 crore against Rs 8,343 crore a year ago.

Among the group companies, Coromandel International is the largest with a consolidated net sales of Rs 29,587 crore, compared to Rs 19,068 crore in 2021-22. Profit before depreciation, interest, taxes, and exceptional item (EBIDTA) was Rs 3,073 crore, registering a growth of 34 per cent over the previous year’s Rs 2,298 crore and profit after tax was Rs 2,013 crore, up 32 per cent from Rs 1,528 crore a year ago.
For FY 2022-23, Tube Investments of India Limited (TII) posted a profit before tax of around Rs 1,593 crore as against Rs 1,111 crore in the previous year.  TII recorded a topline growth of Rs 14,431 crore during the year, as against Rs 11,983 crore in the previous year.

Carborundum Universal’s (CUMI) consolidated sales for the full year, increased by 40 per cent to Rs 4,601 crore from Rs 3,290 crore. Profit after tax and non-controlling interest grew by 24 per cent to Rs 414 crore against Rs 333 crore in the previous year. Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company (Chola MS) net profit, excluding provision reversal, was Rs 193 crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 63 crore in the previous year. EID Parry’s net sales fell 28 per cent to Rs 5,584 crore.

Also Read

Murugappa's Coromandel International plans Rs 2K cr investment by 2025

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Tube Investments hits new high; rallies 5% on healthy business outlook

Tube Investments arm buys e-tractor startup Cellestial E-Mobility

Manufacturing firm Tube Investments' Q4 profit rises 74% at Rs 312 cr

Kyndryl aims to grow consulting business to 15% of top line by 2025

IndusInd holding co to raise $1.5 bn to fund RCap buy, increase stake

Cos operating in India must abide by local regulations: Paytm Founder

Bank of Maharashtra clocks credit growth of 25% at Rs 1.75 trn in June

Microchip Technology to invest $300 million to expand India operations

Topics :Murugappa GroupTube Investments of IndiaCoromandel International

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story