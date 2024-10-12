Nabard sanctions Rs 770 crore for two irrigation projects in Jharkhand

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Saturday said it has sanctioned Rs 770 crore financial assistance for the construction of two irrigation projects in Jharkhand.

These projects were approved under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

"Nabard has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 769.58 crore for construction of two irrigation projects in Palamu and Giridih districts under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund during FY 2024-25," S K Jahagirdar, Chief General Manager, Nabard Jharkhand Regional Office, said.

Once completed, the project in Palamu will provide irrigation to an additional 11,000 hectares of land through pipelines across eight blocks in the district.