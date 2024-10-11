Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Wockhardt gets favourable recommendation from CDSCO for antibiotic for CABP

Wockhardt gets favourable recommendation from CDSCO for antibiotic for CABP

A positive opinion from the SEC of CDSCO would pave the way for gaining DCGI's final approval for Miqnaf, the company stated

pharma medicine drugs
Wockhardt shares on Friday ended 5 per cent up at Rs 994.95 apiece on BSE. Representative image.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug firm Wockhardt on Friday said the national drug regulator has accorded a favourable recommendation for its novel antibiotic developed for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has provided a favourable recommendation for Miqnaf (nafithromycin), the drug firm said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The SEC recommendation is based on CDSCO's comprehensive review of the product dossier consisting of non-clinical, US/EU Phase 1, Global Phase 2 and India Phase 3 clinical studies conducted over the last 15 years, it added.

A positive opinion from the SEC of CDSCO would pave the way for gaining DCGI's final approval for Miqnaf, the company stated.

Miqnaf is the once-a-day 3-days-only treatment for CABP patients, including those caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bugs.

CABP is the most common infection, leading to hospitalisation and death. Globally, 2.4 million annual deaths are caused by lower respiratory tract infections.

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank's shares jump over 12% as key overhangs get resolved

FMCG distributors flag e-commerce, quick commerce use of private vehicles

Indian hostel chains aim for global expansion amid rise of digital nomadism

Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, appointed chairman of Tata Trusts

Premium

Despite exit, Ford gives a tough ride to peers in the used car market

India contributes to 23 per cent of the global community pneumonia burden, the drug firm said.

Wockhardt shares on Friday ended 5 per cent up at Rs 994.95 apiece on BSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US FDA grants fast track status to Wockhardt's novel antibiotic WCK 6777

Congress vs Sebi chief Buch: Trading strategies in M&M, Pidilite, Wockhardt

Wockhardt denies Carol Info rent payment allegations, link with Sebi orders

Wockhardt falls 5% after Congress alleges Sebi head of conflict of interest

Mumbai-based Wockhardt to launch its novel antibiotic Zaynich by FY25-end

Topics :WockhardtCDSCO

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story