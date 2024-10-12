Tata Sons prioritises funding new ventures over increasing dividend payouts

Tata Sons has seen a remarkable surge in net profit in recent years, yet the group’s holding company has channelled these gains predominantly into new ventures, rather than opting for higher dividend payouts. The primary beneficiaries of the dividends remain Tata Trusts, which hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The Trusts, in turn, use these proceeds to fund its wide array of philanthropic initiatives.

In FY24, Tata Sons distributed 4.1 per cent of its net profit as dividend to its shareholders, slightly above the 3.2 per cent payout ratio recorded in FY23. This figure, however, is notably low when set against the company’s decade-long average payout ratio of 15 per cent and pales in comparison to the approximately 35 per cent payout ratio of companies in the Sensex over the same period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp