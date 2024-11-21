No salary, Rs 20 lakh donation: Zomato CEO's strange job offer stirs debate

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has stirred a controversy with an unconventional job posting that challenges the conventional norms of recruitment. On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Goyal advertised for a Chief of Staff position under unusual conditions: No salary for the first year and a Rs 20 lakh payment to Feeding India, Zomato’s non-profit initiative. Additionally, Zomato promised to donate Rs 50 lakh to a charity chosen by the successful candidate.

While presented as a unique “learning opportunity”, this hiring approach has drawn sharp criticism online, raising questions about fairness, inclusivity and ethics of modern hiring practices.

The role and its unique requirements

The Chief of Staff position is no ordinary role. According to Goyal, the candidate will work across various Zomato verticals, including Blinkit, Hyperpure, District, and Feeding India. The job description emphasises traits such as empathy, ‘hunger’ to learn, a lack of entitlement, and strong communication skills. Notably, Goyal discouraged applications from individuals with extensive work experience, aiming to avoid “professional conditioning.”

Goyal marketed the role as a once-in-a-lifetime experience designed to rival the educational and professional growth of an elite MBA program. Despite its promise of a lucrative salary exceeding Rs 50 lakh from the second year, the upfront financial barrier — a Rs 20 lakh donation — has been the center of criticism.

Online backlash around ethics and exclusivity

More From This Section

The Rs 20 lakh payment requirement sparked criticism on social media. Many users called the post as ‘elitist’, arguing it alienates middle-class and economically disadvantaged candidates. One user commented, “They will surely go hungry after the loan for 20L,” while others accused Zomato of placing undue financial pressure on aspiring job seekers.

Responding to the criticism, Goyal remained firm. When a social media user suggested the company was testing candidates without paying them, Goyal clarified, “No, we just want one person who gets the point. Not 100.”

Despite the clarification, the backlash persisted. Critics questioned whether such practices, if adopted widely, would set a troubling precedent for the corporate world.

Debate over innovation and hiring equity

While some applauded the innovative approach to identify motivated high-potential candidates, others dismissed it as a publicity stunt. The controversy also highlighted broader concerns about accessibility and fairness in hiring, especially in India where financial inequality is significant.

The debate around Goyal’s job posting underscores a question: Can unconventional recruitment practices coexist with equitable opportunities? If other companies emulate Zomato’s model, it could significantly influence the hiring landscape, potentially limiting opportunities for talented individuals from non-privileged backgrounds. Whether this approach succeeds or fails remains to be seen.