45 new stocks in F&O segment expected to trigger churn in Nifty, Sensex

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced adding 45 new stocks to the futures and options (F&O) segment from November 29. The addition of new companies to the derivatives segment – for the first time since January 2022 – is expected to trigger a churn in popular indices, including the benchmark Nifty 50 and the Sensex.

In the list of 45 stocks, the largest in terms of market capitalisation are Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Avenue Supermarts (Dmart), Adani Green Energy, Zomato and Jio Financial Services.

Despite meeting size criteria, some stocks are not part of the Nifty and Sensex due to lack of derivative inclusion. However, with derivative inclusion now done, the index inclusion question shifts from if to when.

According to Brian Freitas, an analyst at Periscope Analytics and Smartkarma contributor, the Sensex is unlikely to see changes in its December rebalance unless the review committee considers newly added F&O stocks. The Sensex’s next rebalancing announcement is in mid-December. However, the review period ended on October 31. “If the 45 stocks are added to the index universe, Zomato could replace JSW Steel in the Sensex in December,” said Freitas. “If Zomato is not added to the index in December, inclusion in June seems certain at this point. Trent is also a potential inclusion to the index in June,” he added.

Meanwhile, the next Nifty rebalance is scheduled for March 2025 and the review is between August 1 and January 31. “With the new stocks added to the F&O segment, Zomato and Jio Financial Services are potential inclusions to the index. That will lead to the deletion of Bharat Petroleum Corp and Eicher Motors from the index,” said Freitas. Nifty inclusion is expected to drive passive buying to the tune of Rs 6,610 crore in Zomato and Rs 4,151 crore in Jio Financial. Meanwhile, BPCL and Eicher could see passive outflows of Rs 2,538 crore and Rs 2,672 crore, respectively.

F&O stocks are expected to outperform, fueled by potential index inclusion and the introduction of derivatives, which is seen as a significant positive driver. “We analysed stock performance of past F&O inclusions since 2015. The results showed that 70 per cent of these stocks delivered positive returns from the announcement date to the inclusion date,” said Sriram Velayudhan, senior vice-president, IIFL Alternative Research. The entry of new stocks to the F&O segment follows revision of the tightening of inclusion criteria by market regulator Sebi. The new framework is aimed at attracting more liquid and quality names to the derivatives segment. Sebi has prescribed higher thresholds for the market wide position limit, median quarter sigma order size and average daily delivery value in the cash market.