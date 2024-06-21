Home / Companies / News / Olympus Capital Asia sells 9% stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,530 cr

Olympus Capital Asia sells 9% stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,530 cr

Hong Kong-based Olympus Capital Asia on Friday divested a 9 per cent stake in Hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,530 crore through open market transactions.

Aster DM Healthcare
Aster DM Healthcare
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Investment firm Olympus Capital Asia, through its arm Olympus Capital Asia Investments, offloaded shares of Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare on BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Olympus Capital Asia Investments sold 4.50 crore shares or a 9 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare in two tranches.

The shares were disposed of within the price range of Rs 340-340.13 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,530.08 crore.

After the latest transaction, the shareholding of Olympus Capital Asia in Aster DM Healthcare has declined to 1.1 per cent from 10.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the Singapore government and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore picked up a total of 1.24 crore shares of Aster DM Healthcare.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 340, taking the combined size of the transaction to Rs 423.31 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Aster DM Healthcare shares could not be ascertained.

On Friday, shares of Aster DM Healthcare rose 2.78 per cent to end at Rs 366.25 apiece on the BSE.

In March this year, Private equity firm Olympus Capital Asia on Wednesday divested a 9.8 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,978 crore.

Topics :Aster DM HealthcareOlympusMorgan Stanley

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

