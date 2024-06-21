Home / World News / Nvidia loses title of world's most valued company; stock declines 2%

Nvidia loses title of world's most valued company; stock declines 2%

Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple are in a three-horse race to be the world's most valuable company

Nvidia
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 9:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nvidia’s stay as the world’s most valued company has been short-lived, with the chipmaker’s shares falling about 8 per cent from their peak.

The company’s shares were down about 2 per cent in early trade on Friday at $128 apiece, giving it a market valuation of $3.16 trillion – closely behind Microsoft’s $3.33 trillion and Apple’s $3.23 trillion. Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple are in a three-horse race to be the world’s most valuable company.

The ongoing artificial intelligence frenzy that briefly made Nvidia the world’s most valuable company this week also drove record inflows into tech funds, said Bank of America strategists. About $8.7 billion flowed into tech funds in the week through June 19.  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Also Read

Nvidia's Q1 result preview: Know street expectation, stock strategy here

Nvidia plans new AI chips every year after logging over $14 bn in profits

Nvidia's AI tools to let developers create unique gameplay for every player

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

India, UK ministers to address annual IGF at election inflection point

India rejects comments by UN human rights chief on foreign influence laws

China asks Visa, Mastercard to reduce bank card transaction fees: Report

China accuses EU of foul play, says escalation could trigger 'trade war'

After a sluggish period, China's economic outlook improving: JPMorgan Chase

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Most valuable brandsNvidiaMicrosoftApple

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story