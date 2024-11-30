Onion crisis hits, Swiggy responds with Rs 39 sale after viral request

In response to the skyrocketing prices of onions, Swiggy Instamart has launched a flash sale on the vegetable, triggered by a humorous online request from a Delhi-based customer. The request, which quickly went viral, highlighted the increasing difficulty many people are facing in affording onions, a staple in most Indian households.

The incident started with a Reddit post where a user humorously asked a restaurant to send extra onions with his food order. "Bhaiyya, please send round cut onions bhaiyya, please. Onions bhot costly hai, I can't buy, please send onions bhaiya thoda," the user wrote, explaining that the price of onions had become so prohibitive that he could no longer afford to buy them on his own.

Surging onion prices spark online outrage

Onions, which were once sold for Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, have seen a dramatic price hike in recent months. The root vegetable now costs over Rs 80 per kilogram in Delhi NCR, creating a ripple effect across households and restaurants. As inflation continues to impact essential items like onions, many consumers are finding it difficult to manage their grocery bills. The Reddit post resonated with thousands of people who voiced their frustrations over the high cost of onions.

Swiggy Instamart responds with a flash sale

In an effort to bring some relief to consumers, Swiggy Instamart, the quick-commerce arm of the popular food delivery platform, decided to take action. The company announced a limited-time flash sale for onions in Delhi NCR. From 7 pm to 8 pm yesterday, Swiggy Instamart offered onions at a drastically reduced price of Rs 39 per kilogram—less than half the current market rate.

Swiggy co-Founder Phani Kishan took to social media to announce the flash sale, sharing the backstory behind the initiative. “Came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by asking the restaurant to send some extra onions,” Kishan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“We feel your pain and though we can't change the prices - just for you, we’re launching a flash sale today! Onions at Rs 39 in Delhi NCR from 7-8 pm. Stock up before we stock out!”

The sale was a hit, with many customers rushing to take advantage of the offer. Just as Kishan had said, the flash sale ended promptly at 8 pm, and the onions were once again back to their market price of Rs 80 or more per kilogram.

Viral post sparks nationwide laughter and sympathy

The Reddit post that prompted Swiggy Instamart’s flash sale has sparked widespread amusement as well as sympathy from people across the country. The customer’s plea for extra onions not only made light of a serious issue, but also highlighted the growing financial strain caused by inflation in India. The post quickly garnered hundreds of replies, with users expressing their own frustration over the rising cost of onions.

“I feel your pain! Onions are becoming more expensive than gold,” one Reddit user quipped. Another user wrote, “I too feel like asking the restaurant for extra onions with every order now!”