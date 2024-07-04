The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed the crisis-hit edtech firm Byju’s to pay its employees’ salaries, even if it doesn’t have access to the funds raised through its rights issue.

“You are a company that is functioning. Surely, you should be having revenues,” the Bengaluru bench of NCLT told Byju’s, warning that its failure will result in an audit by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The tribunal made the remarks while hearing a plea by the firm’s employees over the issue.

What has triggered the Byju’s crisis?

Byju’s is reeling under a major financial, legal and operational crisis. Valued at about $22 billion a couple of years ago, Byju’s is currently valued between $1 billion and $3 billion. The company, which once signed up Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi as part of its marketing deals, has witnessed a freefall in recent years due to a number of factors including poor financial decisions. Between 2017 and 2021, Byju’s made six acquisitions that did not generate the anticipated revenue. Byju’s US entity has filed for bankruptcy proceedings.