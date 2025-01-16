Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, LTIMindtree to post earnings on Jan 16

Multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries and homegrown IT major Infosys are set to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday.

IT solutions and service provider LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, and Havells India will also be among 36 companies to release their performance reports for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024.

Infosys Q3FY25 results preview

According to analyst estimates compiled by Business Standard, Infosys is expected to report an average revenue of Rs 41,298 crore for the third quarter of FY25, reflecting a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from Rs 38,821 crore in Q3FY24.

Sequentially, the revenue may rise by 0.7 per cent from Rs 40,986 crore recorded in Q2FY25. Additionally, the IT giant is projected to post an average net profit of Rs 6,820 crore for the December quarter, marking an 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase compared to Rs 6,106 crore in Q3FY24.

Reliance Industries Q3FY25 preview

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to post strong earnings for the third quarter, driven by a favourable operating environment across its core segments, after two subdued quarters.

Axis Bank Q3FY25

Axis Bank will be the first among large-cap private banks to release its Oct-Dec quarter results. However, analysts anticipate a subdued performance , with the Q3 results likely impacted by sluggish loan and deposit growth, margin pressure, and deteriorating asset quality.

Market review

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended in positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

Investors and analysts will be closely watching company results today for insights into sectoral trends and growth trajectories.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 16

1. Alok Industries Limited

2. Axis Bank Limited

3. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited

4. D B Corp Limited

5. Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited

6. Digicontent Limited

7. GG Automotive Gears Limited

8. GG Engineering Limited

9. Hatsun Agro Product Limited

10. Havells India Limited

11. Hawa Engineers Limited

12. Infosys Limited

13. Julien Agro Products Limited

14. Kesoram Industries Limited

15. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

16. Last Mile Enterprises Limited

17. LTIMindtree Limited

18. Mahesh Developers Limited

19. Mastek Limited

20. Metro Brands Limited

21. Mudra Financial Services Limited

22. National Standard (India) Limited

23. Onix Solar Limited

24. Prudential ICICI Fixed Income Plan Limited

25. Plastiblends India Limited

26. Radhika Jeweltech Limited

27. Reliance Industries Limited

28. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited

29. Sellwin Traders Limited

30. Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Limited

31. Shemaroo Entertainment Limited

32. Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited

33. Spencer's Retail Limited

34. Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited

35. TTL Enterprises Limited

36. Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited