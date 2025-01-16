Analysts bullish on HDFC Life post Q3 results; Nomura upgrades to 'Buy'

Brokerages on HDFC Life: Life insurance company HDFC Life delivered a strong performance in the December quarter (Q3FY25), exceeding market expectations with robust earnings growth. The company reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 414.9 crore in Q3FY25. The value of new business (VNB) rose 8.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 930 crore, compared to Rs 856 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Although the VNB margin, a key profitability metric, dipped slightly to 26.06 per cent from 26.8 per cent a year ago, it showed improvement from 24.3 per cent in the second quarter, bolstered by product repricing.

New business premiums grew 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,899 crore, reflecting strong demand compared to Rs 7,130 crore in the same period last year.

Additionally, the annualised premium equivalent (APE) increased 11.8 per cent annually to Rs 3,569 crore.

HDFC Life said “We have registered a healthy growth of 22 per cent, based on individual WRP for 9MFY25, outpacing overall industry growth of 14 per cent. We have witnessed both ticket size and volume expansion during this period. The number of policies has grown by 15 per cent, outperforming the private sector's growth of 9 per cent. Retail protection continues to grow well. Retail protection APE for nine months saw a growth of 28 per cent. We are committed to adapting to the evolving market landscape with agility and resilience. This includes continued investment in distribution, tech and customer-centric product innovations to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.” Vibha Padalkar, managing director and CEO ofsaid “We have registered a healthy growth of 22 per cent, based on individual WRP for 9MFY25, outpacing overall industry growth of 14 per cent. We have witnessed both ticket size and volume expansion during this period. The number of policies has grown by 15 per cent, outperforming the private sector's growth of 9 per cent. Retail protection continues to grow well. Retail protection APE for nine months saw a growth of 28 per cent. We are committed to adapting to the evolving market landscape with agility and resilience. This includes continued investment in distribution, tech and customer-centric product innovations to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

On the bourses, HDFC Life shares rallied as much as 9.21 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 649 apiece on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Considering these factors, most foreign and domestic brokerages remained optimistic about HDFC Life’s growth outlook.

Nomura, which previously downgraded the stock to Neutral in Q2FY25 due to concerns about surrender value impact, slowing growth, and higher valuations, has now upgraded its rating to ‘Buy.’

Over the past three months, the stock has declined 17 per cent, underperforming the Nifty by 7 per cent. However, Nomura believes the current valuation—at 2x one-year forward P/EV—adequately reflects these negatives. Maintaining a target price of Rs 735, Nomura anticipates annualised growth rates of approximately 17 per cent in APE and 13 per cent in VNB over FY24-27F, alongside a VNB margin of about 25 per cent and an average return on operating EV of about 17 per cent for FY25-27F.

HSBC has reiterated its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 750, highlighting higher-than-expected sequential margin improvements in Q3 and a focus on new customer acquisition and expanded distribution as key growth drivers, according to reports.

Similarly, Bernstein maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating with a target of Rs 810.

Nuvama also upheld its ‘Buy’ recommendation, raising the target price to Rs 850 from Rs 830. The brokerage noted a robust 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in group business, which contributed to a total Q3FY25 APE growth of 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y despite a 6 per cent sequential decline.

Additionally, a 134 basis point Q-o-Q improvement in VNB margin to 25.7 per cent resulted in a VNB of Rs 930 crore, surpassing estimates by 3.2 per cent. Nuvama attributed the margin expansion to the repricing of non-participating products and effective pass-through of increased surrender values to policyholders and distributors.

While growth in individual APE remained subdued at 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y, Nuvama has marginally adjusted its FY25E/26E/27E VNB forecasts and rolled forward its valuation to FY27E. The revised target price reflects implied P/EV multiples of 2.8x and 2.5x for FY26E and FY27E, respectively, it added.

Those at Emkay praised HDFC Life for its strong performance during the first nine months of FY25, noting that the company’s APE of Rs 10,290 crore exceeded their estimates by 1.6 per cent, while the VNB margin of 25.1 per cent surpassed their projection of 24.5 per cent. This led to a 4.2 per cent beat in VNB, which stood at Rs 2,590 crore

Despite the challenges posed by the implementation of new surrender regulations, the VNB margin for the December quarter came in at 26.1 per cent, outperforming the expected 24.2 per cent. This was attributed to improved product-level margins, driven by better persistency and an increased attachment rate of protection products.

To mitigate the impact of the new surrender regulations, the management revised the commission structure by introducing a claw-back provision, deferring commissions, or reducing them.

Emkay noted that the management remains optimistic about achieving 18–20 per cent APE growth and around 15 per cent VNB growth for FY25. Incorporating these developments from the third quarter, Emkay raised its APE estimates by approximately 1 per cent and its VNB margin estimates by 10–40 basis points, resulting in a projected 2–3 per cent increase in VNB over FY25–27.

With favourable valuations, the analysts reiterated their ‘Buy’ recommendation, maintaining a target price of Rs 775 for December 2025, which implies an FY26 estimated price-to-embedded value (P/EV) multiple of 2.6x.

Mirroring other brokerages, Antique Stock Broking maintained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 810.