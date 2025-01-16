Dublin-based Inspeq AI enters India market with office in Bengaluru

Dublin-headquartered AI-safety startup Inspeq AI on Thursday announced its foray into the India market with its first office in Bengaluru.

The office has 25 staffers, with plans to hire an additional 50 employees over the next few months across engineering (software and service), operations, and client-facing roles, the company said in a statement.

This will be the company's third global office, following the ones in Dublin and London.

Founded in 2023 by Apoorva Kumar and Ramanujam Macharla Vijayakumar, Inspeq AI is an AI infrastructure firm. It provides an enterprise-ready LLM Ops platform to help developers integrate AI safely and responsibly in their enterprise AI applications, while also simultaneously improving these applications.

The platform claims to accelerate the development of generative AI applications by up to four times and reduce development costs by as much as 70 per cent.

"India represents a major market for Inspeq AI's growth as we work toward transforming businesses through responsible AI integrations.

"It is home to some of the world's most talented engineers and AI experts. We see great potential in building a team that shares our vision of responsible AI development," Kumar, Inspeq AI Co-Founder and CEO, said.