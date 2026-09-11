QClairvoyance Quantum Labs, IITM-C-DOT Samgnya tie up on quantum tech

QClairvoyance Quantum Labs Pvt Ltd, an Indian deep-tech company focused on quantum technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IITM-C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, India’s National Hub for Quantum Communication established under the National Quantum Mission (NQM).

The collaboration will focus on quantum computing, quantum algorithms, quantum artificial intelligence (AI), post-quantum cybersecurity and next-generation computing, with an emphasis on research, technology development, validation and eventual deployment.

Samgnya serves as a national platform bringing together research, technology, testbeds, industry, startups and talent to accelerate India’s quantum technology ecosystem.

Its mandate spans advanced research and development, quantum communication and quantum key distribution (QKD), technology translation and validation, national testbeds, industry collaboration, startup incubation, capability and skill development, standards and interoperability, technology transfer and commercialisation.

For QClairvoyance, the partnership will provide opportunities to leverage advanced research and technical expertise, validate and mature technologies through testbeds and field environments, and collaborate with academia, industry, startups and the government. It will also strengthen pathways for technology readiness, talent development, technology translation and commercialisation. Colonel Sai Shankar P, VSM (Retd), founder of QClairvoyance Quantum Labs, said: “For us, this is much more than an MoU. Samgnya brings together research, technology, testbeds, industry, startups and talent, creating an ecosystem that can help accelerate India’s quantum journey. What makes this collaboration particularly meaningful for us is the opportunity to work across research, technology validation, testbeds, industry collaboration, talent development and, ultimately, technology translation and commercialisation. We look forward to contributing to this ecosystem and building technologies that can move from research to real-world applications.”

Ravindra Barlingay, chief executive officer of IITM-C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, said: “Quantum technology will create meaningful impact only when we are able to translate strong research and innovation into technologies that are validated, trusted and deployable at scale. Samgnya’s role is to enable that journey by bringing together academia, industry, startups and the wider ecosystem. Our collaboration with QClairvoyance is aligned with this vision, and we look forward to working together to develop and translate quantum technologies that contribute to India’s strategic and technological aspirations.” The partnership is expected to strengthen the link between quantum research, technology development and real-world applications, contributing to India’s efforts to build a secure and globally competitive quantum technology ecosystem under the National Quantum Mission.