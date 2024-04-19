Ramkrishna Forgings to supply powertrain components to US' largest EV maker

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has secured approval to supply powertrain components to USA’s largest electric passenger vehicle producer, the company said on Thursday.

The company has not disclosed the name of the vehicle manufacturer in its announcement, but sources indicated that it could be Tesla. The announcement however comes ahead of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s visit to India. He is scheduled to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its statement, Ramkrishna said that it was a “significant milestone” in its journey towards pioneering electric mobility solutions. “The USA's largest electric passenger vehicle manufacturer grants approval for power train components, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership that opens up a realm of exciting opportunities. This landmark approval signifies the company's position into the electric passenger vehicle segment with a strong emphasis on powertrain components,” the company said in a press release.

The approval follows the showcasing of a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, demonstrating the company’s expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch products, it added.





ALSO READ: Daimler's first electric truck 'eCanter' set for India debut in 6-12 months Milesh Gandhi, executive director, Ramkrishna Forgings, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have received an approval from USA's largest electric passenger vehicle producer to supply power train components. This collaboration speaks volumes about our ongoing commitment to innovate and our capabilities to meet the demands of the EV industry.”

“Drawing from our four-decade-long expertise and know-how in developing and producing forged components, we are proud to offer products that enable our customers to save valuable development time and expedite the market entry. Through our continuous innovations we remain committed to creating value for our customers and contributing to the advancement of sustainable mobility globally," he added.

The company said that this approval not only signifies its debut in the US EV market but also unlocks a multitude of thrilling new prospects.

Ramkrishna is a supplier to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power and construction, earth moving and mining, both in India and overseas markets.

In automotive, it is a supplier to OEMs like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial and Daimler in India and to Volvo, Mack Trucks, Iveco, DAF, Scania, MAN, UD Trucks and Ford Otosan in the overseas markets. It supplies globally to tier 1 axle manufacturers like Dana, Meritor and American Axles.