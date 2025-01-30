Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI files bankruptcy application against Aviom India Housing Finance

The RBI also appointed Ram Kumar, the former chief general manager of state-run Punjab National Bank as the administrator for Aviom

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The move comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of the housing finance company due to governance concerns and payment defaults. | Photo: Reuters
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
RBI on Thursday said it has filed an application with a company tribunal to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Aviom India Housing Finance.

The move comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of the housing finance company due to governance concerns and payment defaults. It did not specify the nature of the governance concerns. 

The RBI also appointed Ram Kumar, the former chief general manager of state-run Punjab National Bank as the administrator for Aviom.

The company caters to low-income households in semi-urban areas and provides loans for home extensions, home refurbishment and loans against property, according to its website.

 

 

Topics :RBIbankruptcy lawHousing Finance

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

