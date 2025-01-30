L&T wins big order for freight handling in gulf worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

Larsen & Toubro ’s Minerals & Metals (M&M) vertical has secured the ‘significant’ order to build freight handling facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, worth between Rs 1,000-2,500 crore. Larsen & Toubro, a leading engineering company, shared this development in a press release on Thursday.

This is not the first time the company has received such an order. It is a repeat order from a top railway company in the GCC, which is expanding its capacity in multiple phases.

The scope of the order involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of freight handling facilities with advanced automation and control at two locations, including an add-on package.

L&T has completed several similar projects in India and the Middle East. DK Sen, a senior executive at L&T, said that this project strengthens the company’s reputation as a leader in freight handling facility projects.

“With this prestigious project, M&M (minerals and metals vertical) further solidifies its reputation as a leader in freight handling facility projects. The repeat order from GCC’s largest railway company highlights the company’s proven capabilities in delivering EPC projects matching international standards in quality, safety, and on-time completion,” DK Sen, executive committee member and advisor to the CMD, L&T, said in the press statement.

L&T’s minerals and metals division provides complete engineering solutions in sectors like mining, minerals processing, cement, steel, fertilisers, and ports. This new order further boosts L&T’s presence in the Gulf region and strengthens its position as a trusted engineering solutions provider.

Also Read

L&T Tech Services also secured a big deal in US

Separately, L&T Technology Services Ltd has secured a multi-year digital engineering transformation contract in the sustainability sector from the US-based industrial products and solutions manufacturer.

According to the exchange filing on Wednesday, January 29, the deal is valued at $80 million and aims to fast-track the client’s digital transformation by integrating advanced technologies.

“By combining AI-powered insights, digitally connected solutions, business-driven automation and our deep engineering expertise, we aim to enable the client to bring high-quality products to market faster, ultimately delivering greater value to their customers,” said Amit Chadha, MD & CEO, L&T Tech.