REC plans to sign MoUs worth Rs 2 trillion to 'green up' its portfolio

REC Ltd, one of the biggest lenders to India’s power sector, is planning to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2 trillion with close to 20 renewable energy companies (both public and private sector) to fund their energy transition projects.

These include solar, wind power, green hydrogen, decarbonisation and battery storage, among others. The MoUs are part of the ongoing deliberations for energy transition under India’s G20 presidency. The fourth and the last Energy Transition Working Group meeting is currently underway in Goa.



Sources in the know said the MoU fund pool would include Indian and global companies, which have a presence in the country.

“The interest rate of green energy projects is already lower than the thermal portfolio of REC. The idea is to close the financing gaps for large-scale projects, especially in emerging technologies,” a senior executive in the know said.



Sources said the move is also aimed to “green up” the company’s portfolio. REC spokesperson has declined to comment.

The state-owned company has traditionally been the leading financier of conventional power projects and power distribution sectors. It also runs several central-government sponsored schemes, which involve grants and loans to the state energy and electricity departments.



In recent times, the company has been trying to diversify its loan portfolio.

In May, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, chairman and managing director, REC Ltd said the company is also looking to increase the share of green energy sectors in its loan portfolio to 30 per cent by 2030, from 6.8 per cent currently.



Sources also indicated that the company is looking at offshore borrowing and route low-cost climate and allied funds in India.

“This entails the company having a sizable amount in their portfolio which is not linked to fossil fuel,” said an executive requesting anonymity.



In May, the company also said that it was setting up a subsidiary in GIFT City to facilitate dollar lending to new green energy sectors, especially those looking to export. REC executives said the company will explore a variety of global and domestic funding such as green bonds, ECBs to raise money for lending to green energy sectors.

Avaada signs MoU with REC for its Rs 20,000 crore pipeline



Avaada Group, an integrated energy company, signed an MoU with REC for its energy transition ventures, with the total expected investment worth Rs 20,000 crore. The upcoming projects of Avaada include green hydrogen, solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, and solar, wind, and hybrid projects.

Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, said: "This landmark collaboration REC symbolises a monumental stride towards India's energy self-sufficiency. It exemplifies our staunch commitment to nurturing a sustainable future and propelling India's green energy transition.”