ReNew secures $100 million from Dutch development bank FMO for projects

ReNew, a renewable energy company, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $100 million financing facility from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.

Extended to ReNew Solar Power under the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR), the 10-year financing will support renewable energy projects currently under construction across the ReNew Group, the company said.

“The 10-year facility gives us access to stable, long-term capital at a critical stage of our portfolio build-out, while further diversifying our funding sources across international and domestic markets,” Kailash Vaswani, chief financial officer, ReNew, said.

The facility qualifies under the 2X Challenge, a global initiative focused on advancing women’s economic participation and empowerment through investment.